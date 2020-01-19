Winter weather advisory extended in northern Cayuga County
Although the winter weather advisories affecting much of the central New York and Finger Lakes regions expired last night, an area along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario will remain under an advisory through early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service extended its winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Monday for northern Cayuga County. Orleans, Monroe and Wayne counties are also part of the advisory.

The agency said lake effect snow will persist in those areas Sunday, bringing an additional 3 to 5 inches of accumulation. Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. Gusts up to 35 mph are forecasted.

"Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions," NWS said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

The rest of Cayuga County will also see some snow and gusty winds on Sunday. Accumulations of an inch during the day and another 2 inches overnight are predicted for Auburn.

For the latest weather information, including live radar and long-range forecasts, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

