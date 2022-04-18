Winter weather advisory for Cayuga County predicts up to 6 inches of snow

Spring may be nearly a month old, but that isn't stopping winter weather from making its presence felt in upstate New York.

Following some weekend snow for the Easter holiday, the next example is expected to come Monday night into Tuesday, with a winter storm making its way through an area that includes central New York. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for a region that includes all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

For southern Cayuga and Onondaga county, the advisory runs from 6 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday, with 2 to 6 inches of snow predicted. The heaviest snow is expected in higher terrain.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory says. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. ... Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered power outages."

In northern Cayuga County, the advisory runs from 8 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with snow amounts ranging from 3 to 5 inches.

Areas to the east and north of central New York could potentially see more snowfall. Those parts of the state are under more severe winter storm warnings.

For the latest weather details, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

