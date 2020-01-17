Winter weather advisory for Saturday covers all of Cayuga County

More winter precipitation is on the way to the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for a large portion of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

According to the advisory covering the southern half of Cayuga County, which is in effect from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 5 inches of snow and some mixed precipitation are predicted, along with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the NWS said, adding that snowfall rates at times could reach 1 inch per hour.

An advisory covering the northern half of Cayuga County calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow with 35 mph wind gusts. That advisory also runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

