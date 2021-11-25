 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisory Friday for CNY region

Black Friday shoppers in central New York will encounter strong winds and lake effect snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes southern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County from 5 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Lake effect snow totaling 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts as high as 40 mph are predicted for the area, which also includes Madison and Cortland counties.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

