Winter weather advisory includes all of Cayuga County

Snow and gusty winds are expected to affect the Thursday morning and evening commutes in much of the region, the National Weather Service reports.

The agency has issued winter weather advisories that cover all of Cayuga County.

One winter weather advisory covers an area south and east of Lake Ontario that includes northern Cayuga County. That advisory, which runs from 7 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, is calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 35 mph in the affected area.

Another advisory, which runs from 1 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday, includes the southern half of Cayuga and all of Onondaga County. The same snowfall predictions apply to that area, but wind gusts are forecasted to reach 40 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the agency said. "Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and or evening commutes."

