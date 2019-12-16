A new winter weather system is expected to affect central New York on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight through 6 p.m. Tuesday for an area of central New York that includes the southern half of Cayuga County and all of Seneca and Onondaga counties.
The agency is predicting snow totals of 2 to 5 inches, with snow hitting the area from south to north in the overnight hours. Snow will continue throughout the day and taper off by early evening.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
