Winter weather advisory includes parts of Cayuga County area
WEATHER

WEATHER

Winter weather advisory includes parts of Cayuga County area

NWS
weather.gov

Northern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County are included in a winter weather advisory that is forecasting up to 6 inches of lake effect from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has the advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said lake effect snows will bring 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snow bands.

"Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute."

In addition to snow-covered roads, period of low visibility from heavy snowfall rates are also predicted.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest local weather information. You can also sign up for our weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters to receive daily forecasts and alerts in your email inbox.

