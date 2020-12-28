Winter weather advisory includes parts of Cayuga County area

Northern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County are included in a winter weather advisory that is forecasting up to 6 inches of lake effect from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has the advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said lake effect snows will bring 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snow bands.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute."

In addition to snow-covered roads, period of low visibility from heavy snowfall rates are also predicted.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest local weather information. You can also sign up for our weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters to receive daily forecasts and alerts in your email inbox.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0