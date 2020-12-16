Winter weather advisory issued for southern Cayuga, Onondaga counties

The Cayuga County area won't be the hardest hit by a major snowstorm moving up the east coast, but forecasters are still predicting the heaviest snowfall so far this season.

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for an area of upstate New York that includes southern Cayuga County, as well as all of Onondaga and Seneca counties. The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 6 inches of snow for the area covered by the advisory, which runs from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

More severe winter storm warnings cover most of the upstate New York counties to the south and east of the Cayuga County area, with some places expected to see up to 20 inches of snow.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS said in the winter weather advisory covering southern Cayuga County. "The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and Thursday morning."

The agency said snowfall rates of an inch per hour could happen in the advisory region, which would reduce visibility considerably.

