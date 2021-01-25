Winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday in Cayuga County area

A blast of wintery weather is expected for most of upstate New York on Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue alerts.

The agency has posted winter weather advisories for almost every county in the state, including Cayuga. The Auburn-area advisory, which runs from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, is calling for a mix of snow and freezing rain or drizzle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The worst conditions are expected in the later afternoon and early evening Tuesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute," the agency said.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches in areas south of the state Thruway, and 3 to 5 inches north of it. Ice accumulations ranging from a 10th to a quarter of an inch are also likely.

For the latest weather details, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0