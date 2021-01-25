 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday in Cayuga County area
top story
WEATHER

Winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday in Cayuga County area

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow 2.JPG

Lake effect snow squalls drop several inches in Auburn in late December.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A blast of wintery weather is expected for most of upstate New York on Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue alerts.

The agency has posted winter weather advisories for almost every county in the state, including Cayuga. The Auburn-area advisory, which runs from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, is calling for a mix of snow and freezing rain or drizzle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The worst conditions are expected in the later afternoon and early evening Tuesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute," the agency said.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches in areas south of the state Thruway, and 3 to 5 inches north of it. Ice accumulations ranging from a 10th to a quarter of an inch are also likely.

For the latest weather details, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Blustery snow batters New York beachgoers on Lake Ontario

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News