Winter weather advisory predicts up to 6 inches of snow in Cayuga County area

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the southern half of Cayuga County and all of Onondaga and Seneca counties.

The agency's advisory runs through noon Friday, with a forecast of 3 to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," NWS said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Friday morning commute."

