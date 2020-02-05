Winter weather alerts for Wednesday, Thursday nights cover Cayuga County

Winter weather is returning to the Cayuga County area after a recent period of dry conditions and mile temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm watch for the next two days.

In the northern half of Cayuga County, a winter weather advisory runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. A winter storm watch for the same area is in place from Thursday night through Friday night.

The weather agency said 2 to 4 inches of snow and a thin layer of ice are predicted Wednesday into Thursday in the northern Cayuga County. An additional six or more inches of snow could follow Thursday night into Friday.

In the southern half of the county, the winter weather advisory runs from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday, with a prediction of 1 to 2 inches of snow and a 10th of an inch of ice.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday and Friday morning commutes," NWS said.

For the latest weather details, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

