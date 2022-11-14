Winter weather could disrupt commutes in Cayuga County area

The first organized storm of the winter weather season is expected to affect school and work commutes this week in the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for an area that includes southern Cayuga and all of Onondaga and Seneca counties.

The advisory, which runs from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, is calling for mixed precipitation expected that will produce total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along with a light glaze of ice.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the advisory said. "A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over to a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and perhaps some lingering snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. ... Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Temperatures will be in the upper 20 to mid-30s, with higher elevations expected to experience greater precipitation amounts.

While northern Cayuga County was not under a winter weather advisory as of Monday afternoon, NWS did issue a hazardous weather outlook with the following message: "Wet snow is expected late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The snow may mix with light rain or even freezing rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A inch or two of wet snow may occur."

