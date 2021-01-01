 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter weather Friday afternoon will make travel tricky in Cayuga County area
alert top story

Winter weather Friday afternoon will make travel tricky in Cayuga County area

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter weather advisory
weather.gov/bgm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a large portion of upstate New York, including southern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County.

The advisory runs from 2 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday, with predictions of up to an inch of snow along with ice buildup of nearly a quarter of an inch.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A precipitation mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop in the late afternoon, and then transition to freezing ran at night. It will turn to all rain around midnight as temperatures climb.

"Travel will become very hazardous, especially this evening," the weather agency said.

For more local weather details, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: NY wage board delays lowering farmworker overtime threshold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News