Winter weather Friday afternoon will make travel tricky in Cayuga County area

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a large portion of upstate New York, including southern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County.

The advisory runs from 2 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday, with predictions of up to an inch of snow along with ice buildup of nearly a quarter of an inch.

A precipitation mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop in the late afternoon, and then transition to freezing ran at night. It will turn to all rain around midnight as temperatures climb.

"Travel will become very hazardous, especially this evening," the weather agency said.

