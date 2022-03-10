Winter's final punch? Major storm expected in Cayuga County area

Spring is starting in less than two weeks, but meteorologists expect winter to bring at least one more major storm to the Northeast this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for a wide swath of upstate New York — including all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties — from late Friday through early Sunday. Some areas of central New York could see 12 inches of snow.

A winter storm watch for southern Cayuga County runs from 10 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday. Total snowfall is predicted between 7 and 12 inches as temperatures fall through 20s on Saturday.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," NWS said.

In northern Cayuga County, the watch runs from 7 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday, with more than 7 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 45 mph predicted. Wind chill values will fall to close to 0 degrees.

"Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle," NWS said. "Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly."

A major winter storm in mid-March is not unusual for the Cayuga County area, but snow totals so far this season have been considerably below normal. The NWS reported total snowfall this season at 69.3 inches in Auburn as of Thursday morning, well below the normal for this point in the year of 96.2 inches.

For the latest weather information, including short- and long-range forecasts and NWS alerts, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0