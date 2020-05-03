With buildings closed until fall, Cayuga County-area school officials consider next moves

O'Connor said he must consider issues such as the district's graduation ceremony and "how we will be able to honor our seniors" and how they will return the items that have been in students' lockers since March.

O'Connor is thinking about holding an exchange program where families would pick up their child's items and return any digital devices the district loaned them. Digital items for distance learning such as Chromebooks were given to students who requested them before the closure. This possible program would take place in June once the school year ends so students can continue distance learning until then, he said.

With learning continuing at homes, O'Connor added, "I would hope that our students and their parents will continue to do their best with the digital learning experience and that they all know that everyone at the school district, whether it's myself, the board of education, teachers, we miss seeing them in our schools.

"At this point, we are anxiously looking forward to the month of September and their return to our hallways," he continued.

Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said it did not appear that schools could "open in a timely basis based on where we are with the virus at this point."