With Cayuga County suicide rate still high, doctor urges mental health care

With Cayuga County on its way to matching or surpassing last year's high suicide rate, a local physician is stressing the need for better mental health resources and support.

Dr. Adam Duckett, who is also the county's coroner, told The Citizen that there have been nine suicides so far this year. Another recent death could make 10, but its official cause is still pending.

The last five of those nine suicides happened in the last six weeks, Duckett said, which is consistent with seasonal trends.

"Once the weather goes down and daylight goes down — SAD (seasonal affective disorder) is a real thing," he said.

Those trends have been made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, Duckett continued. The isolation, economic anxiety and other effects of the last 20 months have been hard on people's mental health. Duckett cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study from last year that found 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use during the pandemic, and 11% seriously considered suicide. That year, the national suicide rate was 13.6 per 100,000 people. Though that's down from 13.9 in 2019 and 14.2 in 2018, the latter was a record high.

In Cayuga County, the 12 suicides last year amounted to a rate of 15.7, which was 14% higher than the national average. The 12 last year came after six in 2019, five in 2018 and six in 2017.

Likewise, suicide attempt investigations by the Auburn Police Department are still high as well. The department has investigated 191 attempts through the end of September, compared to 232 in 2020, 190 in 2019 and 221 in 2018. Mental health problem investigations, meanwhile, tally 260 through the end of September compared to 354 in 2020, 339 in 2019 and 309 in 2018.

With suicides and related investigations within range of surpassing last year's figures in Cayuga County, Duckett believes the lesson should be the need for better access to mental health resources and more support for people to seek them. As chief medical officer of East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, he said he's been reaching out to community partners to achieve that through small steps.

For instance, Duckett would like to see physicians be able to refer patients to mental health services the way they can other specialists. He also believes that more than primary care providers should be able to manage the prescriptions of patients whose mental health problems have stabilized. Overall, he said, care providers "need to change how we communicate with one another."

The way everyone else communicates about mental health needs to change as well, Duckett continued. The stigma attached to needing help for anxiety, depression and other problems often prevents people from seeking it. So he'd like to see the community work to destroy that stigma the way it did for people in recovery from opioid addiction over the past decade.

That process will often begin with the people closest to those with mental health problems, Duckett said. Whether it's simply asking how they're doing or actively encouraging them to seek help, those people may be in a position to save a life. For those with mental health problems who lack that support, Duckett framed the choice to seek help despite the stigma in succinct fashion.

"If you had cancer or diabetes, would you be embarrassed? This is a disease no different that needs treatment," he said. "Don't feel ashamed about having a disease."

Cayuga County mental health resources Cayuga County Mental Health: cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health or (315) 253-0341 East Hill Medical Center: easthillmedical.com or (315) 253-8477 NAMI Cayuga County: 2maestros@twc.com or (315) 255-7443 New York state emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK Unity House of Cayuga County: unityhouse.com or (315) 253-6227

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

