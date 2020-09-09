With COVID-19 safeguards in place, del Lago Resort & Casino reopens

After a nearly six-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County is back in business.
The casino reopens at 2 p.m. Wednesday. In accordance with state guidelines, occupancy will be limited to 25% — approximately 1,700 guests.
Lance Young, del Lago's executive vice president and general manager, told The Citizen Wednesday that the maximum occupancy doesn't mean the casino can only have 25% of its games available to guests. He estimated that half of the casino's slot machines — roughly 800 — will be operational. There will be at least six feet of space between games or physical barriers, such as Plexiglas shields, to protect players.
For now, about 225 of the casino's nearly 1,100 employees will return to work. Employees have been furloughed since early April due to the shutdown.
"We are looking forward to being back open and having our employees back to greeting our guests and providing benefits here for the Finger Lakes," Young said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that New York's four commercial casinos and 11 racinos could reopen on Sept. 9. Native American-owned casinos, which are on sovereign territory and weren't covered by the state's shutdown order, temporarily closed in the spring but reopened in June.
To reopen, del Lago and other commercial casinos must follow strict guidelines. When guests enter the casino, they will pass through a non-touch kiosk that will check their temperature. Employees and guests will be required to wear face coverings or masks on the property at all times, according to Young.
If a guest clears the temperature check, they will be asked to present their identification at the security check-in station. Young said this is necessary for any contact tracing investigations if there is a COVID-19 case involving an employee or guest at the casino.
Inside the casino, the gaming floor will look different. There will be markers to remind guests to maintain social distancing. Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and wipes have been placed throughout the facility. Some slot machines have been moved or turned off to allow for social distancing. While there will be chairs at slot machines still in operation, other chairs have been removed to ensure that guests maintain social distancing.
Through its Extra Care program, del Lago will have assigned employees who frequently disinfect machines after use and clean other areas on the gaming floor.
Early on in del Lago's phased reopening, poker and table games won't be available. Cuomo said last week that table games won't be permitted unless there are barriers installed that have been approved by the state Gaming Commission.
"There's some challenging parts to the guidance," Young said. "We're working through those with the state and we hope to have table games open soon."
Del Lago's amenities, for now, will be limited. Select menu items from the DraftKings Sportsbook will be offered in the Farmer's Market Buffet space since the buffet is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Two restaurants in the food court, Ciccino's and Smashburger, will be open for guests.
Most of the casino's amenities, including its 205-room hotel, remain closed. The poker room, the Sociale Cafe & Bar, Portico by Fabio Viviani, Thai Mii Up, The Gallery, The Vine Showroom, DraftKings dining and the VIP Suite are unavailable, according to del Lago's website. Certain services won't be available, including self-serve beverage areas, scooter rentals, coat checks, the hotel business center and valet parking.
The DraftKings Sportsbook will be open to accept sports wagers, Young said. Most kiosks will be operational and there will be tellers working to take bets.
Del Lago's hours will be different than its usual 24/7 schedule. The casino will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Closing the casino in the early morning hours will allow workers to deep clean and disinfect the facility, Young said.
The reopening of the casino ends a long wait for del Lago and other commercial gaming resorts in New York. While most businesses were allowed to reopen in May and June, casinos were one of the few industries that weren't included in the state's phased reopening process.
Now, del Lago is going through a phased reopening of its own. However, it's unknown when the casino will be able to allow more guests beyond the 25% occupancy limit or when more amenities will be available. The state doesn't have a timetable for when the casinos will be allowed to have more guests.
"Once we open and see that we can provide the amenities to our guests safely and they can come here and gamble and it doesn't provide risk to them, I think they'll allow us to increase our capacity as well as other areas of the entertainment sector," Young said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.