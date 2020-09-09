With COVID-19 safeguards in place, del Lago Resort & Casino reopens

"There's some challenging parts to the guidance," Young said. "We're working through those with the state and we hope to have table games open soon."

Del Lago's amenities, for now, will be limited. Select menu items from the DraftKings Sportsbook will be offered in the Farmer's Market Buffet space since the buffet is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Two restaurants in the food court, Ciccino's and Smashburger, will be open for guests.

Most of the casino's amenities, including its 205-room hotel, remain closed. The poker room, the Sociale Cafe & Bar, Portico by Fabio Viviani, Thai Mii Up, The Gallery, The Vine Showroom, DraftKings dining and the VIP Suite are unavailable, according to del Lago's website. Certain services won't be available, including self-serve beverage areas, scooter rentals, coat checks, the hotel business center and valet parking.

The DraftKings Sportsbook will be open to accept sports wagers, Young said. Most kiosks will be operational and there will be tellers working to take bets.

Del Lago's hours will be different than its usual 24/7 schedule. The casino will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Closing the casino in the early morning hours will allow workers to deep clean and disinfect the facility, Young said.