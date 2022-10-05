With disability support workforce down 41% in Cayuga County, job fair to be held

David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Since COVID-19, the number of direct support professionals working with people with disabilities in Cayuga County has decreased by 41%.

It's a decrease of "crisis proportions," the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities told The Citizen, and it's why the office is holding a job fair at Emerson Park on Thursday.

Direct support professionals work with people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, helping them integrate into the community and realize their potential. Cayuga County has lost 46 of its professionals during the pandemic, the office said, as part of an ongoing workforce shortage it faces across the state and most human service organizations face across the country.

According to an August report by the American Network of Community Options and Resources, the shortage has led to new referrals being turned away, the elimination of services and a higher frequency of reportable incidents — medication errors, physical injury, etc. — nationwide. While no local services have been eliminated, the office said, three Cayuga County residences for people with disabilities have been closed temporarily. The people there have been relocated to residences with more staff to ensure their safety. The office did not respond to a request to identify the residences.

Along with job fairs like Thursday's, the office is working to grow the state's direct support professional workforce by increasing salaries, bonuses and, by 12%, the office's budget. The increases were included in this year's state budget. The starting wage of a state-employed direct support assistant in Cayuga County has increased from $18 an hour to $21 an hour since COVID-19, the office said. The current average wage of $22.78 will also soon increase to $23.46. The office noted that the average direct support professional turnover rate is 17% in the county compared to 26% in the state.

However, the county's rural location is an obstacle to growing its direct support professional workforce, the office said. Nationally, the work is seen as harder than entry-level jobs in retail, food and other industries that offer similar pay, according to the American Network of Community Options and Resources. Its report said most of those industries were quicker to increase pay after COVID-19.

But those who do consider becoming a direct support professional at Thursday's job fair at Emerson Park should consider more than just the pay, one parent of a person with disability in Auburn said.

Jinny Ellis, whose 53-year-old daughter has autism and lives in an Auburn residence for people with disabilities, told The Citizen that direct support professionals have given her "a wonderful life."

"To devote your life to caring for people with developmental disabilities is wonderful. It completely changes their lives," Ellis said. "It's a meaningful life result of these people who are so caring."

Ellis said her daughter lives with three other women at a residence with one or two professionals there at all times. They give her one-on-one attention, and often accompany her into the community. Ellis believes Auburn is more progressive than most places in that regard. It's common to see people with disabilities at Wegmans and other public spaces, she said, because of the support they receive.

Ellis' daughter usually comes home on weekends. Due to the workforce decrease, however, she has been spending more time at home since COVID-19. Staff from other residences fill in at hers, but the loss of familiarity is difficult for her, Ellis said. She has known some of her direct support professionals for decades, and that comfort with them has been crucial to her realizing her potential.

"As much as they're trying to do their best, she needs that consistency," she said. "You start to think of staff as extended family, and we do."

If you go WHAT: New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities job fair WHEN: 2to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 WHERE: Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco