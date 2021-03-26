With lessons from pandemic, New York seeks to improve farm, food system

A study is underway to find ways to improve the farm and food delivery system in New York state in light of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets and Empire State Development, in partnership with New York’s land grant university system, are soliciting public comments through the New York Food Supply Working Group.

A 30-day open comment period that began this week is intended to gather ideas on improving the resiliency and self-reliance of New York’s farm and food system and related supply chain logistics in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, comments will be used to help guide recommendations from the working group in a report to be issued later this year.

The group’s report on the state’s farm and food supply chain logistics will address market disruptions that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, food shortages, and food waste. The open comment period is an opportunity for stakeholders including individuals, organizations, and businesses to share information that may be considered in the development of the report.