With more than 100 students quarantined, Weedsport extends remote-only learning

Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School will remain in fully remote instruction through the middle of next week after three students tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 have been placed into quarantine.

Weedsport Central School District Superintendent Shaun O'Connor told district families in a letter posted Tuesday that contact tracing by the Cayuga County Health Department has so far resulted in 106 students and 18 staff members in the school being placed into a 14-day quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus. The school serves students in fifth through 12th grades; the district's elementary school has not been affected by the situation and in-person learning continues.

"This is not an easy decision to make, but due to the amount of staff members under quarantine orders by the county Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, this is the best course of action for our Jr.-Sr. High School at this time," O'Connor wrote.

The school is expected to resume in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with students in seventh through ninth grades attending in-person classes. The other grades will have in-person classes on Thursday, Nov. 19, and grades five through nine will come to school on Friday, Nov. 20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}