With more than 100 students quarantined, Weedsport extends remote-only learning

Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School will remain in fully remote instruction through the middle of next week after three students tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 have been placed into quarantine.
Weedsport Central School District Superintendent Shaun O'Connor told district families in a letter posted Tuesday that contact tracing by the Cayuga County Health Department has so far resulted in 106 students and 18 staff members in the school being placed into a 14-day quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus. The school serves students in fifth through 12th grades; the district's elementary school has not been affected by the situation and in-person learning continues.
"This is not an easy decision to make, but due to the amount of staff members under quarantine orders by the county Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, this is the best course of action for our Jr.-Sr. High School at this time," O'Connor wrote.
The school is expected to resume in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with students in seventh through ninth grades attending in-person classes. The other grades will have in-person classes on Thursday, Nov. 19, and grades five through nine will come to school on Friday, Nov. 20.
The district first learned about the positive cases of three students last weekend, and worked with the health department on contact tracing. Classes in the junior-senior high school have been fully remote the entire week.
O'Connor reminded families of the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols, both in and out of school.
"The decisions each one of us makes can have ripple effects on the entire school community," he wrote. "The health and safety of all students and staff – and the continuity of education that we are all working so hard to provide — depend on your vigilance and on your patience to see this public health challenge through to its end."
