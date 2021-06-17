With pop-up clinic, Cayuga County targets areas with low vaccination rates

A few zip codes in northern Cayuga County have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. At a pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department sought to increase those rates.

The clinic was held at the Victory Fire Department. Kim Abate, a senior public health educator for the health department, said there were 28 county residents who were vaccinated at the clinic. The department offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines. Children ages 12-17 are eligible to get the Pfizer shots.

Abate said the health department worked with the Cato-Meridian and Red Creek school districts to promote the clinic. They also contacted the Cato Recreation Center, churches, town supervisors, and town and village offices to notify the public about the clinic.

It was part of a statewide effort to target areas where the COVID-19 vaccination rates are low. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that there are 12 pop-up clinics that will be held in the coming days, including the clinic at the Victory Fire Department.