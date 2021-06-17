With pop-up clinic, Cayuga County targets areas with low vaccination rates

A few zip codes in northern Cayuga County have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. At a pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department sought to increase those rates.
The clinic was held at the Victory Fire Department. Kim Abate, a senior public health educator for the health department, said there were 28 county residents who were vaccinated at the clinic. The department offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines. Children ages 12-17 are eligible to get the Pfizer shots.
Abate said the health department worked with the Cato-Meridian and Red Creek school districts to promote the clinic. They also contacted the Cato Recreation Center, churches, town supervisors, and town and village offices to notify the public about the clinic.
It was part of a statewide effort to target areas where the COVID-19 vaccination rates are low. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that there are 12 pop-up clinics that will be held in the coming days, including the clinic at the Victory Fire Department.
The fire hall is near two of the zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates in Cayuga County: Martville (13111) and Meridian (13113). In the 13111 zip code, 44.1% of residents age 15 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The rate is much lower — 30.6% — in the 13113 zip code.
The zip codes appeared on a chart displayed during one of Cuomo's recent briefings. He urged local health departments to focus on those areas and boost the vaccination rates.
But Abate explained that the numbers could be skewed. A local resident contacted the department and said they live in the village of Meridian and have a mailbox, but their address has a Cato zip code.
It was through that message the health department learned that Meridian residents with mailboxes have a Cato zip code (13033), while residents with post office boxes have Meridian's 13113 zip code. Cato does have a higher vaccination rate — 51.2% of residents in the zip code have received at least one dose.
For Meridian and Martville, Abate thinks the rates "may not necessarily reflect the accurate number of people" who have been vaccinated.
Fair Haven residents in the 13064 zip code have the highest vaccination rate in the county (98.8%). Most of the county's 17 zip codes are above 50%. Auburn's 13021 zip code has a 63.4% vaccination rate.
Meridian has the lowest vaccination rate, according to the state's data. Montezuma (13117 zip code) has the second-lowest at 35.1%.
