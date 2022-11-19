With RSV on rise, Cayuga County Health Department urges caution; next COVID clinic set

The Cayuga County Health Department is calling attention to an increase in respiratory syncytial virus cases, and urging residents to take preventive measures during the holiday season to prevent spread of all respiratory illnesses.

"Young children have been significantly impacted by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this year as cases have been on the rise across the nation and here in central NY with many little ones requiring hospital admission for treatment," the agency said in a press release. "In addition to RSV, health care providers and hospitals continue to provide care for cases of COVID and flu."

The department reminded residents of a number of preventive measures they should take and tools at their disposal:

• Get vaccines and boosters for COVID

• Get the vaccine for seasonal flu

• Stay home from work, school or gatherings if ill

• Cough or sneeze into your elbows or tissues, not hands

• Thoroughly wash hands often

• Clean/disinfect objects, surfaces and spaces.

• If you have been around someone who has tested positive for flu and/or COVID, take extra precautions like wearing a mask around others and if symptoms develop, get tested.

The department also said it will host its next COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, offering the bivalent boosters of Pfizer and Moderna as well as first and second doses of Novavax.

The clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

The following vaccines will be available:

• Bivalent booster dose of Pfizer – approved for individuals 12 and older

• Bivalent booster dose of Moderna – approved for those 18 and older

• First dose of Novavax – approved for 12 years and older

• Second dose of Novavax – for 12 and older

The new bivalent booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are currently recommended for individuals at least two months after completing a COVID-19 primary series and/or any previous booster doses.

Novavax is a new primary series vaccine recommended for people who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. It is a two-dose vaccine series with the second dose being administered three to eight weeks after the first dose.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button at cayugacounty.us/health.

The clinic will be in the Event Center on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters. Entrance to this clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from the inside of the mall. Visitors should park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department also reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

The Cayuga Community Health Network is available to assist with finding clinics and making appointments at (315) 252-4212, and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.