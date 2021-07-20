With smoke blanketing New York state, air quality advisory issued

An air quality alert associated with smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away was in affect Tuesday for all of New York state.

Because of smoke from wildfires in Canada and western areas of the United States drifting over the state, there was an elevated state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health Air Quality Index in every region.

In central New York, the AQI was forecasted to reach 125, the highest in the state. AQI between 100 to 150 triggers an air quality alert that says conditions are "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." AQI above 150 is considered unhealthy for all groups.

"When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects," said an that was issued through National Weather Service. "People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician."

