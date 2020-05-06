Woman arrested after 'shots fired' incident in Auburn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun into the air in an Auburn neighborhood.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a woman firing shots near a residence on Jefferson Street near the intersection of Orchard Street, according to a Wednesday news release from the Auburn Police Department.

The suspect, 29-year-old Auburn resident Morgan Ferraraccio, fled in a black sedan and was located a short time later, according to the release.

No one was injured when Ferraraccio allegedly fired three rounds into the air, which police said stemmed from a confrontation related to a "prior domestic incident at the same location." Police have recovered the handgun.

Ferraraccio was charged with two misdemeanors, second-degree reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Auburn City Court.

Anyone with information to help the ongoing investigation can make an anonymous call to Detective Meagan Kalet at (315) 255-4702 or the APD at (315) 253-3231.

