Police said a Syracuse woman was charged with two felonies after trying to cash a forged check at a bank in Cayuga County.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberta A. Root, 55, on Wednesday after responding to LNB Bank in the Town of Sennett following a report that Root was attempting to pass a forged check.

According to a news release, the investigation confirmed that the check was in fact fraudulent, and Root was charged with second-degree forgery and possession of a forged instrument.

She was arraigned at the Cayuga County Jail and held without bail pending her return to the Town of Sennett Court on May 31.

The sheriff's office said that this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Harkness of the Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 294-8143. Tips can also be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.