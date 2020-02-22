Woman displaced by Auburn house fire

AUBURN —A fire broke out in an Auburn home Saturday morning

Mark Fritz, interim chief for the Auburn Fire Department, said a call about smoke emerging from a house on 9 Arch St. came in around 10:04 a.m.

Multiple firefighters and fire department vehicles were on the scene. Smoke could be seen coming from a visibly blackened, damaged window on the second floor on the home. One firefighter could be seen walking into the building with an axe. Arch Street from Delevan, Garrow and Wood streets was blocked off.

Loc Bui, the only person in the home at the time, said she believes a small heater she was using that began smoking was the cause of the incident. She said she wasn't hurt. Bui was being comforted by neighbors when her son, Tony Bui, rushed over.

While looking at the building from across the street, Tony said his family has lived in the home for over 30 years. He said he was planning on taking his mother in.

"She's all I've got and I'm all that she's got," Tony said.