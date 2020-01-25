Woman injured when car veers off road in Skaneateles
ACCIDENT

A Jordan woman was hurt Saturday when she lost control of her car on Vinegar Hill Road in Skaneateles.

A woman was injured Saturday morning after losing control of her car on a slippery Skaneateles roadway.

State police said the one-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Vinegar Hill Road at about 11:45 a.m. when a 2005 Mazda operated by Brittney Lynn Lobner, 21, of Jordan, was traveling northbound on Vinegar Hill Road when she lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane, exited the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Police said in a news release that Lobner was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

