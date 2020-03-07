Woman out for a walk in Skaneateles struck, killed by car

A woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday in the town of Skaneateles.

New York State Police said that Michele M. Frank, 55, of Skaneateles, was walking westbound along the shoulder of Hencoop Road when she was hit by a westbound 2012 Toyota Prius operated by William E. Leubner, 91, of Skaneateles.

Frank was transported to Auburn Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Frank had been walking with a female friend, police said, and neither that woman nor Leubner was injured in the crash.

A state police drug recognition expert responded to the scene, troopers said, and determined that Leubner showed no signs of alcohol and/or drugs being a factor in the crash.

Police said Saturday night that the investigation was continuing.

