Woman rescued from smoke-filled apartment in Auburn

The Auburn Fire Department is encouraging people to make sure they have working smoke detectors after firefighters rescued a semiconscious woman from a smoke-filled apartment this week.

The AFD said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters were sent to 50 Logan St. at 5:39 p.m. Monday for a possible structure fire and found smoke coming out of the downstairs apartment. While crews were en route, they were informed that there was a possibility of someone being inside.

"Upon arrival crews were met with a smoke filled apartment. An immediate search was conducted and (crews) found a semi-conscious female in the apartment. She was carried out of the apartment and given immediate care by fire crews on-scene," the AFD said.

She was taken by TLC Ambulance to Auburn Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no damage to the apartment and the fire department said food burning on a stove had caused the smoke.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment, and added that the department encourages people to have working smoke detectors in their homes and test them monthly.

DiFabio also he was glad the upstairs tenant called 911.

"Tragedy was averted, because if the girl upstairs didn't smell smoke and call 911 immediately, it could have went terribly wrong," he said.

