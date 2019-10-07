A Snyder woman with a previous drinking and driving conviction was arrested Saturday evening after her vehicle veered off the road in the Cayuga County.
Mark O'Donnell, public information officer for Troop E of the New York State Police, said troopers responded to a call on Oct. 5 about a vehicle in a ditch in the town of Scipio near Mosher Road. The driver was identified as 55-year-old Jean M. Lane.
Troopers charged Lane with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% with a prior offense, a class E felony, and the misdemeanor of first-offense driving while intoxicated.
Information about Lane's prior conviction or whether she sustained any injuries was not immediately available, O'Donnell said. Lane was given an appearance ticket after her arrest, according to the state police blotter.