Women rights park in Seneca Falls marks suffrage anniversary with online programs

Though the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States was commemorated in a format few would have predicted at the beginning of the year, the efforts of those who fought for the right to vote were reflected on Saturday.
The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls hosted Equality Weekend through multiple online events acknowledging the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, in 1920. The programs were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seneca Falls occupies a unique place in women's rights history, since it was the site of the first women's rights convention in 1848.
The events were streamed through the park's Facebook page. One of the weekend's first speakers was Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent for the park and for Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, who recognized the efforts of those whose work led to the amendment.
"It is a milestone achievement, won through the sacrifices of countless women and men who refused to accept that women deserved anything less than equal rights," DeKoter said.
"As you view these programs, we hope you'll find inspiration and opportunities for reflection as we consider what it took to achieve women's suffrage, the work that remains to be done to achieve equal rights for women everywhere and that the right to vote should never be taken for granted," she said.
Jakki Krage Strako, chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president of the postal service, led the digital unveiling of the "19th Amendment: Women Vote" stamp in honor of the amendment's anniversary. The stamp is inspired by historic photographs, Strako said, and features a stylized illustration of marching suffragists. It includes gold, white and purple, the official colors of the National Women's Party.
Coline Jenkins, activist, legislator and the great-great-granddaughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a suffragist and one of the founders of the Seneca Falls convention, also spoke.
"Please, when you vote, remember that you're standing no the shoulders of the suffragists that marched in the streets and made their voices heard in order to gain the right to vote," Jenkins said.
Another program discussed Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident, and her history as a suffragist. Ranger Kim Szewczyk, senior interpretative specialist at Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, stood next to Tubman's grave site at Fort Hill Cemetery in the city. Szewczyk said that for all of the roles Tubman took on during her life, people may not her as well as a suffragist. Tubman had worked with women's right activists Lucretia Mott and her sister Martha Coffin Wright, who lived in Auburn.
DeKoter said that the silver lining of a virtual platform was that it made the content available to a broader audience. She noted the programs address the complicated aspects of women's suffrage, including that while women of color were involved in the suffragist movement, they were largely excluded from benefiting from the 19th amendment when it was ratified.
"It really does get at those questions that we've been struggling with this year about how we tell these complicated stories, and there's no right or wrong answer, but the point is that we have to tell them," she said.
