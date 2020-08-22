Women rights park in Seneca Falls marks suffrage anniversary with online programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States was commemorated in a format few would have predicted at the beginning of the year, the efforts of those who fought for the right to vote were reflected on Saturday.

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls hosted Equality Weekend through multiple online events acknowledging the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, in 1920. The programs were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seneca Falls occupies a unique place in women's rights history, since it was the site of the first women's rights convention in 1848.

The events were streamed through the park's Facebook page. One of the weekend's first speakers was Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent for the park and for Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, who recognized the efforts of those whose work led to the amendment.

"It is a milestone achievement, won through the sacrifices of countless women and men who refused to accept that women deserved anything less than equal rights," DeKoter said.