The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls will cut back its normal hours of operation starting next week on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The park announced in a news release on Tuesday that its winter hours of operation for the Visitor Center will be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors will be able to see an orientation film, look at exhibits and take scheduled tours of Wesleyan Chapel and, for a limited time, the Stanton House. The house will be closed to the public in January and February, according to the release.
You have free articles remaining.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone to these incredible sites and to the special events being held throughout the coming year as we commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment in 2020,” said Acting Superintendent Andrea DeKoter in the release.
DeKoter told The Citizen that the park tentatively plans to resume its seven-day schedule in March to coincide with the beginning of spring hours and Women's History Month.