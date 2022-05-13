Women's March organization holds Roe v. Wade vigil in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS — Shortly after news broke earlier this month about a leaked draft opinion showing the U.S Supreme Court appears poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the Women March in Seneca Falls organization wanted to act.

A majority of the court voted to overturn the 1973 ruling, which granted American women a constitutional right to abortion services, according to a draft opinion from February, authored by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito,

About a half-hour before the start of a protest in Seneca Falls Friday night regarding the leaked ruling, Susan Scheuerman, an organizer with the Women March group, was setting up for the event. Planning for the event began about a week ago, and Scheuerman talked about why the group decided to put the gathering together.

"We didn't want to hold this event. We were forced to hold this event by the actions of a Supreme Court justice who has a draft out there that proposes the end to Roe v. Wade," she said. "So once you get that kind of news, however you get it, we are compelled to respond."

Scheuerman said over 600 marches are planned across the country Saturday. Friday's vigil in Seneca Falls is "the kick-off event for the nation," she said. The first Women's Rights convention had been there in 1848. Scheuerman said the Seneca Falls event was held a day earlier than the other protests because it is "the birthplace of women's rights."

"We have a responsibility to host this vigil as the other marches kick off tomorrow, but this is where it started and this is where it continues," she said. "We have a responsibility through our organization to announce that to the country."

Over 50 people gathered on Fall Street, by the Women's Rights National Historical Park. There weren't speeches, outside of Women March members sometimes briefly speaking to the crowd.

People of various ages wielded signs referring to reproductive rights, chanting slogans such as "Pro-life? That's a lie. They don't care if women die." Some people honked their horns in support as they drove by, prompting the crowd to cheer. One person going by on a motorcycle revved it loud enough that it briefly drowned out the chanting. One person screamed an obscenity at the crowd at one point. A man from a nearby building yelled "Just use a condom!" before going back inside the building.

One of the people wielding signs was Maggie Dorsey-Nocilly. Dorsey-Nocilly, who said she is from Auburn, said she was raped in 1976 and became pregnant, but had an abortion. For decades, she told few people about it until four years ago.

"If I was attacked and mugged and somebody shot me or hit me, I would treat that injury. I saw the pregnancy as an injury that I received from a crime," Dorsey-Nocilly said.

She also expressed anger that some states are charging women with crimes for having miscarriages. In 1981, Dorsey-Nocilly said, a baby she was carrying died, and if the fetus hadn't aborted, she would have died.

"I thought that Roe v. Wade was settled law 50 years ago, and to be out here again 50 years later, it's like, my God," she said. "We set the clocks back an hour, but we've set our calendar back 100 years."

Amya McLaughlin and Courtney Hunt were also out at the event with signs, saying they want to protect their reproductive rights. McLaughlin added she doesn't believe abortion opponents are "necessarily against abortion, they're just misogynistic and against women getting abortions."

Hunt talked about her reasons for being at the event.

"I want to protect my reproductive rights. I don't think it's OK that those rights are being striped of us," she said, adding that Roe v. Wade has been in place for nearly 50 years. "Just to have all that history taken away from us is shocking in the 21st century."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

