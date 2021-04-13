Work begins on Route 38 bridge over Erie Canal in Cayuga County

A bridge on a busy roadway in the town of Mentz will be reduced to one-way traffic during a months-long project.

The state Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that work has begun on a $1.68 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Route 38 over the Erie Canal in Mentz. The project is expected to improve travel conditions and enhance safety along a route the state called "a key access road" for travelers to and from the village of Port Byron and widely used by those headed south to Auburn and north to Lake Ontario.

The project includes the refurbishing or replacement of bridge bearings and joints, the installation of new approach slabs and polymer deck overlays; and painting and minor steel repairs. The DOT said that work will be done in stages and one lane will remain open to alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2021.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. To learn more about the Move Over law and work being done to keep workers and motorists safe in highway construction zones, visit ny.gov/workzonesafety.

