Work begins to replace nearly 70-year-old I-90 bridge in Onondaga County

A Syracuse-area Thruway interchange bridge that's nearly 70 years old is being replaced.

The state Thruway Authority announced the start of the $8.2 million project on Monday. The existing bridge at interchange 35 was built in 1954 and has a poor rating.

Matthew Driscoll, the Thruway Authority's executive director, said the bridge, which carries approximately 5,000 motorists daily, reached the end of its useful life.

"This project is one of many on the Thruway to invest in our infrastructure to improve our transportation system, and keep the Thruway one of the safest superhighways in the nation," Driscoll said.

The current bridge will remain open while the new bridge is built next to it. The new span will have a higher clearance — 16 feet, six inches, up from the current 14 feet, one inch clearance — and there will be other safety upgrades, including reflective line striping and new guiderail.

Once the new bridge is constructed, the old bridge will be torn down.

The contract for the project was awarded to Economy Paving, a Cortland-based firm. The project is expected to be finished by summer 2023.

It is the second Thruway bridge that was built in 1954 — the year the highway opened to traffic — that is being replaced in Onondaga County. Construction began in June on a new Canton Street bridge that carries vehicles over the Thruway in the town of Van Buren.