Work on downtown Auburn paving project to begin soon

A milling and paving project on two main downtown Auburn streets is set to start this summer with a goal to be finished in the fall.

A bid for work on the East Genesee Street/John Street paving project in the city was awarded to an Auburn-based company in a resolution approved by the Auburn City Council at its meeting Thursday.

The resolution noted that last year, the council approved accepting a New York State Transportation Touring Route Fund Grant, which includes funding for a paving project that incorporates those two streets. The undertaking includes milling and paving East Genesee Street between the Genesee Street Bridge and Fulton Street, in addition to milling and paving of John Street between East Genesee St. and Arterial East. The project includes installing storm sewer laterals, improvements to corner sidewalk ramps, improvements and repairs to utility road patches and adjusting and fixing catch basins and manholes.

Bids for the project opened in late June. The low bidder was Paul F. Vitale Inc., at an amount of $850,200.

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen Friday that sewer replacement work is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks, and traffic patterns will be adjusted as the project continues. There will be short-term periods during the project where John Street and East Genesee Street will be partially closed, plus a few days where John Street will completely close. A detour will be established. Mason said city employees have been in frequent contact with business owners. It's expected the project will finish up by September or October.

"The sewer replacements will be first, then you'll probably see curb and sidewalk work, then you'll probably see them build the street towards the later summer," he said.

Mason mentioned that some water and sewer work has already been done in that area in preparation for the project. He said city planners and workers began organizing the project last year and the endeavor is one of the first projects the city will take on with the touring route grant money.

Before council voted for the bid Thursday, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino mentioned there was discussion about possibly using touring route money to finish streetscape work on Genesee Street. City Manager Jeff Dygert said the city is working on that. He said the city's engineering department is working on "different options that would have different cost factors based on the design." Dygert added the city plans to hold a meeting with some of the property and business owners in that area to get input.

The city council officially accepted the 2021-22 touring route grant in the amount of $1.54 million in June 2021. The state program provides financial support to municipalities for maintaining roads that are often used by tourists.