Work to resume at Auburn Schine Theater soon

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed down work at the Auburn Schine Theater, its owner said, but the project faces the same uncertain future as everything else.
Michael Licata, vice president of the theater's owner, Bowers Development, said Friday that masonry work on the 1938 building will begin this week or next.
The contract was awarded to Heritage Masonry Restoration, of Syracuse.
Licata said the work, which will secure the building, had to wait until summer so the mortar can set properly. And until that work is completed, he continued, any interior work has to wait.
"You can't do the interior when there's holes in the exterior," he said. "And you have to do the exterior when the weather is good."
The work will be supported by a $1 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant that the state awarded to Bowers in March 2018. Licata told The Citizen in October that work on the Schine was stalled until the state authorizes that grant and another $1.2 million awarded to the project through the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council. The grants were tabled for authorization by the Empire State Development Board of Directors in November and early 2020, respectively, Licata said and ESD confirmed. And although neither grant has appeared on the board's agenda since then, Licata said that Bowers has nonetheless been authorized to proceed with work that will be reimbursed by the Restore NY grant.
Although there are concerns about the state's finances due to its $13 billion loss of tax revenue caused by the pandemic, Licata said Bowers is "going to proceed as though everything is fine."
A more imminent concern is the $8,913.54 in city, county and school taxes that Bowers owes.
The Schine is one of several properties listed by the city for a tax sale taking place Wednesday, June 17, at Memorial City Hall. City Treasurer Robert Gauthier said that if the taxes are not paid by 10 that morning, they will be purchased by the city. The property owner will then owe all the taxes to the city, Gauthier continued, and if the owner is delinquent in paying them for more than 18 months after the city's purchase, the city could pursue tax foreclosure against them.
Licata said he believes any taxes Bowers owes on the Schine have been paid, but Gauthier confirmed that the developer still owes all its taxes for this fiscal year (July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020).
The city's assessor, Mike Burns, said that the Schine's 16 South St. property returned to the tax rolls in mid-2018. Its owner at the time, the Cayuga County Arts Council, had been filing for an exemption due to its nonprofit status since buying the theater in 1998. The council sold the property to Bowers' Schines Theater LLC in December 2018 after 20 years of attempting to restore it.
That year, the East Syracuse developer oversaw the installation of a new roof and the removal of the Schine's asbestos, lead paint and other hazardous materials with $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city. Work on the theater has been slow since then — the Pride flags in its poster cases the only recent visible update — but Licata is hopeful the renovation of its marquee will follow the masonry work by the end of the summer. New heating, ventilation and air conditioning and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems are also high priorities.
Bowers still estimates the restoration project costing about $6 million. Along with its state grants and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement it plans to apply for, the developer will cover that cost with state and federal tax credits and both private and bank financing, its founder and president, Bryan Bowers, told The Citizen in 2019.
The project's timeline is less certain. Though Bowers at first planned to complete it in fall 2019, and then this fall, Licata said it would be "way too premature" to attach a date to the project now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus would also threaten the sustainability of the theater if it opened in the foreseeable future, he added.
"Who knows when everyone's going to be back to normal with public assembly," he said.
The effort to restore the Auburn Schine Theater may have more momentum behind it now than ever before.
That uncertainty has not led Bowers to adjust its plan to restore the interior of the art deco theater, however. The developer still intends to create a tiered auditorium floor with loose tables and chairs, and fixed seating in the balcony. That would allow the Schine to host not just movies, live music and theater, but also weddings, conferences and other events.
Licata said Bowers has been talking with architects about that phase of the restoration, but has yet to award any contracts.
In response to concerns from community members that the Schine project is not a true restoration due to its floor plan and other departures from the original theater, Licata strongly disagreed. He noted that any work on the building must be approved by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in order to ensure it doesn't compromise the Schine's historic character.
"We're restoring it as close as possible to its original glory," Licata said. "We are absolutely doing a restoration."
A representative of the office said it has not received any new information on the project from Bowers since late 2017, when the developer submitted a 10-page restoration plan as part of a Historic Preservation Certification Application. The office said it was "very pleased" by the plan, and that it "(anticipates) that this will be a very successful project for Auburn."
In an email obtained by The Citizen, the office earlier this year told a concerned member of the community, "The original plan for the historic theater, that ultimately could not be carried out by the (Cayuga County) Arts Council, was a restoration of the theater. The project is now (proceeding) as a rehabilitation project."
The office's representative did not respond to a request to clarify how it distinguishes a restoration from a rehabilitation.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox
