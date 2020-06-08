Work to resume at Auburn Schine Theater soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed down work at the Auburn Schine Theater, its owner said, but the project faces the same uncertain future as everything else.

Michael Licata, vice president of the theater's owner, Bowers Development, said Friday that masonry work on the 1938 building will begin this week or next.

The contract was awarded to Heritage Masonry Restoration, of Syracuse.

Licata said the work, which will secure the building, had to wait until summer so the mortar can set properly. And until that work is completed, he continued, any interior work has to wait.

"You can't do the interior when there's holes in the exterior," he said. "And you have to do the exterior when the weather is good."