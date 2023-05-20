UNION SPRINGS — Aeris Huerta came to a World Bee Day event Saturday armed with questions about the winged pollinating insects.

Cayuga Lake National Bank and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County teamed up at the bank's Union Springs location for activities meant to raise awareness about the crucial role bees and another pollinators have in the world's ecosystems. Bees' pollination makes the insects vital to plant growth.

In addition to different activities and tables at the event, Janelle Miller, co-owner of the bee-breeding and bee-selling business Miller Hill Apiary, answered people's questions and brought along an observation hive where attendees could look at the insects. Aeris, 11, who is interested in bees, said she had been looking to get answers to some questions.

"I wanted to learn about more of the bees, so I could find out 1. If they migrate and 2. Why they put their honey in hexagons and not like a usual circle or anything," she said.

Other children darted around the front lawn of the bank, including Thea Frey and Sarah Lynn, the latter of whom is the daughter of bank employee Jennifer Lynn. Sarah, 7, and Thea, 2, played golf at one point, trying to putt balls into a structure made to look like a beehive.

Ellen May, chief information officer for the bank, said their mascot, a bee named Busy, is the bank's connection with bee day. This was the first time the bank, which also has locations in Aurora and Lansing, celebrated the day and their first partnership with the Cornell extension. The bank tries to get involved in community events, May added that bank employees learned about how important bees are to the planet.

"We didn't realize the depths that the bees play in the environment in our local community, so it was nice to be able to partner with some people and support the local community and educate people," she said.

Kristin Parry, the marketing and development coordinator for the county's cooperative extension, was with a table for the extension. She noted the extension provided the plants for a pollinator garden established at the bank's area earlier that day. The insects inside the observation hive Janelle Miller brought continued their work as Miller said the bank contacted Miller Hill Apiary about the event. Adding that the apiary's goal is to support local beekeepers and supply them with healthy bees, Miller said the business plans to start doing educational community events.

"It's nice to teach them how to work with (bees) in a positive way. A lot of people immediately think of bees and being stung, but there are also ways of working with them that you don't get stung and (it) can actually be a good symbiotic relationship plus supporting their environment," she said.

Amelia Huerta, Aeris' sister, later looked at the apiary's bees and signed a box Miller brought, which had an array of signatures on it. Aeris and Amelia, 12, were with their mother, Kristina Kelley, who had a table at the event for her business Bird & Turtle Homestead, which had an assortment of bee-themed jewelry displayed. Kelley said she wanted to take part in the event because it was local "and I advocate for things locally."

