American flags are being collected statewide for proper disposal at a Memorial Day weekend watchfire at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The state Office of General Services this week announced that it will be collecting worn and tattered flags at locations statewide so that they can be properly retired. The collected flags will be disposed of as part of the Memorial Watchfire hosted by the CNY Veterans Recognition Foundation, with the continuing participation of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 103, on Sunday, May 28, at the state fairgrounds.

The OGS has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to bring their flags. The drop-off locations will be collecting donations through Friday, May 26. The drop-off sites in central New York are the State Office Building, 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse and the New York State Fairgrounds (Gate 2 Security Station), 581 State Fair Boulevard, Geddes.

"The statewide collection of worn and tattered flags marks a profound moment of reverence and respect for our nation's symbols," state Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said in a statement. "As Commissioner of the Department of Veterans' Services, I am deeply grateful for the Office of General Services' initiative to ensure the proper retirement of these flags. I encourage businesses and individuals across the state to participate in this noble cause by bringing their flags to the designated drop-off locations. Together, let us honor the sacrifices made by our servicemembers and reaffirm our commitment to their legacy of bravery and valor."