Writer of 'pet pants' letter turns herself in to city of Auburn

The writer of a fake letter from the city of Auburn announcing a "pet pants" law has turned herself into the city.

City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen that the writer of the March 28 letter, who turned herself in through her lawyer, then met with Mayor Michael Quill and Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton. Afterward, Mason continued, the city decided not to file any charges against the writer. The city has also agreed not to release her name.

The letter began circulating on social media prior to April Fool's Day. It said a new law, taking effect April 15, would require pets in Auburn to wear pants so as not to expose their genitals. The law was prompted by complaints from a citizen, the letter continued, and was created to "protect (pets) from the elements and to deter unwanted mating," among other reasons.

"It is an uncomfortable and difficult situation for a parent, grandparent or guardian to have to explain to their ward when they are questioned about canine and feline genitals," the letter said.

The letter included a forgery of Quill's signature, and was printed on the city's official letterhead.

"The city of Auburn would like to remind the public that the use of the city seal is exclusively used for official city of Auburn business only," Mason said in a statement to The Citizen.

"Also, forgery of the signature of an elected official is an illegal act and simply should not be done."

It does not appear the letter was physically mailed to anyone in Auburn. The only trace of it is one picture shared on social media, with blue markup over the recipient's address.

Regardless, the apparent April Fool's prank made news across central New York, and even received a write-up from fact-checking website Snopes.

Mason told The Citizen that some people contacted the city about the letter, but many of them with the understanding that it was probably fake.

