Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy recalls the moment in the fall when she thought about her staff and how, in her words, "every single person working in the department is outstanding."

It was not long before Cuddy learned that some of those employees, including a handful in key roles within the department, would be leaving this year.

In an interview with The Citizen, Cuddy highlighted three impending departures — Lorie Fischer, who oversees the department's early intervention and preschool special education programs; Eileen O'Connor, director of the environmental health division; and Nancy Purdy, director of community health services. Tania Young, who was the county's WIC coordinator, already left her position for a new opportunity.

Cuddy announced the personnel changes at the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting in January. Two employees — Fischer and O'Connor — are retiring, with Fischer scheduled to depart in April and O'Connor planning to leave the department at the end of the summer. Purdy plans to pursue other opportunities.

Each of the departing leaders received glowing reviews from their boss. Cuddy said Fischer has a passion for working with children with special needs. Her job was to help families find providers, such as occupational therapists and speech pathologists.

"Her experience and her work will be greatly missed," Cuddy added.

To replace Fischer, the department will consider internal candidates before listing the position for outside applicants. If they choose to hire from within the department, Cuddy noted that they will still need to fill a position.

O'Connor's successor could also come from within the department. As the environmental health director, O'Connor handled a large portfolio, from water quality issues to restaurant inspections. Her division was responsible for enforcing certain COVID-19 regulations, such as mask mandates in food service establishments.

Cuddy praised O'Connor's experience and knowledge, her calm demeanor and fact-based approach. She is recognized statewide as an "exceptional environmental health director," Cuddy said.

"I'm very sorry to see her depart when she retires," said Cuddy, who shared that O'Connor is a 30-year county employee.

As director of community health services, Purdy's responsibilities included overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination clinics and handling various other public health issues. She led the county's response to a salmonella outbreak that affected local residents.

Cuddy told The Citizen that she will miss Purdy's creativity, personality and wisdom.

"She is a great developer of leaders and has a wonderful perspective in her experiences that she can share," she said.

Filling Purdy's position may be more difficult. Cuddy said they are looking for a bachelor of science in nursing-prepared nurse with supervisory experience. She hopes that the field — "public health is a very dynamic and interesting area," she said — and the fact that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them will make it attractive to individuals looking for a new career.

The health department is searching for a new WIC coordinator after Young's exit. For now, a slew of employees are fulfilling those duties to help program participants.

There are other vacancies that the department needs to fill, including a supervisory nutritionist, public health engineer and a junior accountant.

"I'm biased. I think this is a fabulous place to work," Cuddy said. "I hope that other people can recognize and see that and consider it as well."

Reflecting on the work of the departing employees, she thanked them for their contributions. They provided ample notice so that succession plans could be developed.

"As we move through these transitions, we'll get through them," Cuddy said. "We're so grateful for all the people we've had in these roles."