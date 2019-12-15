25 years ago, minor league baseball in Auburn faced extinction — until NY stepped in

The 2020 season could be the last for minor league baseball in Auburn. A Major League Baseball proposal would eliminate 42 minor league clubs, including the Doubledays. It's a plan federal, state and city officials are fighting.
It's not the first time that Auburn faced the loss of its minor league club. It happened a quarter-century ago with a similar claim by Major League Baseball that Auburn and other minor league ballparks didn't meet its standards. Without improvements, minor league host cities risked losing their teams.
Former Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino, who served from 1992 through 1995, remembers the years-long effort to build a new ballpark. He credits one leader with saving minor league baseball in Auburn.
"You wouldn't have had the New York-Penn League in New York if it wasn't for Mario Cuomo," he said.
Cuomo was in his third term as governor of New York when Auburn and other minor league towns learned of an ultimatum from Major League Baseball: Either improve ballparks to meet the league's standards or lose your team. The demand followed a new professional baseball agreement between MLB and Minor League Baseball. The agreement sets the terms of the relationship between the two entities.
There is a difference between the condition of the ballpark then and the situation city officials and the Doubledays face today. In the 1990s, old Falcon Park was in rough shape. The field, according to Cosentino and stories in The Citizen's archives, was uneven and not suitable for play. The locker rooms were in poor condition.
The ballpark, Cosentino said, was horrible.
"In Auburn's case, there is no question that Auburn needed upgrades to keep baseball," he recalled.
Upgrades cost money, and for a vast majority of minor league teams, that would mean they would have to make the investments and, perhaps, seek public funds. But Auburn's situation, as Cosentino and city officials would learn, was different.
The city owned the team, which meant they wouldn't be playing a small part in the process. To keep baseball in Auburn, they would need to take a leading role to retain the city-owned franchise.
It was decided that Auburn would need to construct a new ballpark, but the city couldn't fund the project on its own.
"I don't think anybody was going to support it without some kind of outside support," Cosentino recalled.
The state government, led by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, played an important role in preserving minor league baseball in upstate New York. The Doubledays weren't the only club facing extinction. Other New York cities were told that they needed to upgrade their facilities or risk losing the teams.
But many of the teams didn't have the resources to make upgrades or construct new facilities.
In 1993, the state's Urban Development Corporation proposed a $60 million fund to support improvements to minor league ballparks in Auburn and other cities. Cosentino, who wrote a column for The Citizen during his mayoral term, commented at the time that the state would cover at least 50% of the cost of a new ballpark.
Former state Sen. Michael Nozzolio, who represented all of Cayuga County in the mid-1990s, was one of the lawmakers who spearheaded the effort to ensure communities received help from the state.
In an interview with The Citizen, Nozzolio said it wasn't just Auburn and other New York-Penn League teams in upstate that faced elimination if they didn't improve their facilities. He recalled that Major League Baseball pressured Rochester and Syracuse, which host Triple-A teams, to upgrade their ballparks.
"All had concerns about being able to raise the funds necessary to keep the franchises in the communities," Nozzolio said.
Nozzolio worked with other lawmakers to include state funding in the 1994 budget for minor league baseball teams. After the budget was finalized, Auburn had to apply for its grant. The city sought $1.5 million and received $1.2 million to help fund the $2.7 million project, according to Cosentino. The city, county and private entities contributed to cover the remaining costs.
The new Falcon Park was built and opened to the public in 1995. More than 3,700 people attended the home opener at the new facility — exceeding the capacity of the 2,800-seat stadium.
Nozzolio acknowledged Cuomo's support of the multi-million dollar investments in Falcon Park and other New York ballparks. Like Cosentino, he thinks Cuomo supported the initiative because of his background in baseball.
Cuomo, who played baseball at St. John's University in New York City, was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cuomo briefly played minor league baseball in the Pirates' organization before giving up the sport to go to law school.
Nozzolio, a Republican, shared what he described as "one of the nicest moments" he had with the Democratic governor. Nozzolio brought the Auburn Little League team to the state Capitol. The team had won the state title, and Nozzolio asked the governor to meet with the team.
Cuomo agreed. He met with the team and was "very accommodating," Nozzolio said.
"Whether you agree or disagree on policies, you can certainly agree on baseball," he continued. "I can say the governor was engaging and supportive of that team."
What Cosentino remembers about Cuomo's contributions is that even though there was a statewide election approaching in 1994, the governor pushed for the funding with little fanfare. There were stories about the state's plan and the opening of the new ballpark in Auburn that was built, partially, with state funds.
But when the city invited Cuomo to various events related to the construction of the new facility, the governor didn't attend.
"I just think he thought it was an asset to the state," Cosentino said.
Twenty-five years later, minor league baseball in Auburn faces an uncertain future.
Major League Baseball's proposal would eliminate the Doubledays and 41 other clubs, mainly in rookie and short-season leagues. The league believes the plan is necessary due to the condition of some minor league facilities, the geographic location of certain host cities and because player evaluation has improved over time. The minor league system would be consolidated. A "dream league" would replace the low-level minor leagues. It would be affiliated with MLB, but the clubs wouldn't be connected to major league teams.
The possibility of losing minor league baseball in Auburn concerns Nozzolio, who held community nights at the ballpark when he was a state senator. There were two cities in his district — Geneva and Newark — that used to be home to minor league teams.
Both cities still have baseball teams, but they play in New York Collegiate Baseball League — a wooden bat league for college players. That could be an option for Auburn if the team loses its minor league affiliation.
"I'm really hopeful that Auburn continues to maintain its long-term legacy of having a professional baseball which is owned by a major league team and utilized as a farm system team," Nozzolio said.
While Nozzolio is no longer in office, Auburn's state representatives have gone to bat for the baseball team. State Sens. Bob Antonacci and Pam Helming wrote letters to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred urging him to reconsider the league's proposal to eliminate Auburn and other minor league teams.
Auburn's federal representatives, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, have signed on to similar letters asking MLB to ditch its plan.
The proposal is part of negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball. The professional baseball agreement — the same document that forced minor league ballparks to upgrade facilities in the '90s — expires in September 2020. MLB wants the restructuring of the minor league system to be part of a new PBA that would take effect in late 2020.
Cosentino questioned what MLB will do to make cities like Auburn whole if the proposal to eliminate teams is adopted. He noted that the city — with the support of state funding — made upgrades at Falcon Park, including the installation of a turf field that can be used for pro baseball and Cayuga Community College athletic programs.
It hasn't been revealed whether MLB will buy out teams or make some other financial commitment to cities affected by the minor league restructuring plan. But Cosentino explained that Auburn is in a different position because the Doubledays are publicly owned. He doesn't expect that MLB will send Auburn a payment for the estimated value — between $4 million and $6 million — of the team.
But federal, state and local government officials hope it won't reach that point. One leader who has been quiet about the major league proposal is Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mario Cuomo's son.
The younger Cuomo has been one of the few officials who haven't issued press releases or written letters about MLB's plan. He has been supportive of minor league baseball teams during his three terms in office. His Taste NY initiative, which highlights New York-made beverages and food products, includes a presence at select minor league ballparks across the state.
When contacted by The Citizen for comment, Jason Conwall — a spokesperson for Cuomo — provided this statement: "These teams are not only regional economic and tourism engines, they are also part of the DNA of these communities — and we are more than willing to work with them and Major League Baseball to stop this from happening."