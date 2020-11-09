Yellow zone: New restrictions in Onondaga County due to COVID-19 spike

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, parts of Onondaga County will be subject to some restrictions as part of the state's response to the micro-cluster.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Onondaga County, along with Erie and Monroe counties, would have yellow zone designations. There are various tiers to the state's system, with yellow being a precautionary phase.
Onondaga was added to the list because the positivity rate over a 7-day period was above 3% and cases per 100,000 people increased. There was also an increase in new daily hospital admissions.
The municipalities affected by the yellow zone designation include the city of Syracuse, the towns of Clay, Lysander and Salina, and villages of East Syracuse and Solvay. It will also affect several school districts, including the Syracuse City School District, Baldwinsville, East Syracuse-Minoa, Liverpool, Lyncourt, North Syracuse schools in the 13090 zip code and Solvay.
Charter and private schools are also included in the zone.
"The red, orange and yellow zones are our way of saying the virus is making headway and we're going to increase restrictions and we're going to increase enforcement," Cuomo said in a statement. "When we see a small increase, we attack that small increase — and the numbers show it works."
The restrictions won't be as severe as the state shutdown that lasted two months in the spring. In Onondaga County's yellow zone, there will be a 25-person limit on mass gatherings and restaurants will not be allowed to serve more than four people at a table.
There will be testing requirements — at least 20% of faculty and students in schools must be tested. Bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight.
How long the restrictions last will be based on the COVID-19 data. There is an example of one area in the state that has moved to a lower designation because the numbers began to improve. On Monday, Cuomo said a portion of Brooklyn would move from a red to an orange zone.
