Yellow zone: New restrictions in Onondaga County due to COVID-19 spike

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, parts of Onondaga County will be subject to some restrictions as part of the state's response to the micro-cluster.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Onondaga County, along with Erie and Monroe counties, would have yellow zone designations. There are various tiers to the state's system, with yellow being a precautionary phase.

Onondaga was added to the list because the positivity rate over a 7-day period was above 3% and cases per 100,000 people increased. There was also an increase in new daily hospital admissions.

The municipalities affected by the yellow zone designation include the city of Syracuse, the towns of Clay, Lysander and Salina, and villages of East Syracuse and Solvay. It will also affect several school districts, including the Syracuse City School District, Baldwinsville, East Syracuse-Minoa, Liverpool, Lyncourt, North Syracuse schools in the 13090 zip code and Solvay.

Charter and private schools are also included in the zone.