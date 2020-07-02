'You will end up in jail': Police plan DWI crackdown over holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions during the 4th of July holiday.

According to a news release, law enforcement officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, during what is traditionally one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.

"While the July Fourth weekend is a time to celebrate and spend time with family and friends, too often drinking leads to poor decisions when it is time to go home. To ensure safety on our roads this holiday, State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving of any kind," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said is a statement. "I urge all New Yorkers to act responsibly and make arrangements to find a safe way home — never drink and drive."

The governor's office said that state police issued nearly 13,410 vehicle and traffic tickets during the 4th of July weekend a year ago, arrested 249 people for DWI and investigated 187 crashes, including two that resulted in fatalities.