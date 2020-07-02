'You will end up in jail': Police plan DWI crackdown over holiday weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions during the 4th of July holiday.
According to a news release, law enforcement officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, during what is traditionally one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.
"While the July Fourth weekend is a time to celebrate and spend time with family and friends, too often drinking leads to poor decisions when it is time to go home. To ensure safety on our roads this holiday, State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving of any kind," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said is a statement. "I urge all New Yorkers to act responsibly and make arrangements to find a safe way home — never drink and drive."
The governor's office said that state police issued nearly 13,410 vehicle and traffic tickets during the 4th of July weekend a year ago, arrested 249 people for DWI and investigated 187 crashes, including two that resulted in fatalities.
In addition to sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols, the state said that the public should expect law enforcement to be looking for drivers using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers are also reminded to "move over" for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles on the side of the road.
"Troopers will be highly visible this weekend on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers," New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said. "Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, it's likely that you will end up in jail. Stay safe and don't make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else."
