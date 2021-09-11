Your memories of the Sept. 11 attacks

Along with our special report on the local impact of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, we asked readers of The Citizen to share their memories of that day:
Editor's note: Aside from some light editing, memories have been reprinted as submitted.
My memories are of being in line at the First Niagara Bank Drive thru on Dill St., first lane and listening on the radio and this was all transpiring. I was trying to reach my sister, whom was flying home from one of her many weekend marathons, my heart beating loudly in my ears. Panicking as I could not get through to her. The second plane had not hit Tower Two at this point. My email pinged and I read quickly an email from a fellow friend on Facebook and group I was in that she was okay and safe in Tower Two. I breathed a huge sigh of relief, when on the radio the news started reporting a second plane had just flown into Tower Two. My world felt like it had stopped at that point in time. Not having located my sister and knowing that my friend had just said she was okay, when in reality, that plane must have hit near seconds after she hit that send button.
I drove down to NYC when they put up the beams of light representing the twin towers. When I walked from the hotel I was staying at to the underground tunnels near the hotel, there were tributes all over the tunnels for loved ones of 9/11 - hundreds of them, flowers, pictures, stories, stuffed animals, what were the odds of finding or knowing anyone of these hundreds? Yet, within 5 minutes, I was standing in front of my friend’s smiling face with flowers and a note asking if anyone has seen her to please contact this phone number. What were the odds, if I had tried to find that, it would have never happened!
There are many days I think of Marni Pont O’Doherty and there are times I have been in NYC and stopped down to the Trade Center site and found her name, seen her photo in the museum... it overwhelms me to see this bright, intelligent 31 year old’s life taken from her husband and family and us...
We shall never forget: this day; where we were,what we were doing, what was transpiring during those special times, some of us panicking wondering where our loved ones were (my sister was flying home that morning); the email some of us received from Marni saying she was okay, as she had just hit that send button, that second plane hit South Tower Two.
Tower Two - Marni was in Tower Two, on the 89th floor, as the Senior Vice-President of Research at Keene, Bruyette and Woods. Marni is still missing - they never recovered her. But her spirit is forever with us all.
Least we not forget, all those that went to work that day, all those that were on those planes, all those first responders that rushed there that day and lost their lives, they all were heroes too... they died for our country, for our freedom, for what this country stands for. Some were American, some were not... none of them were given a choice that day. They didn’t go there as volunteers.
We shall never forget... everyone from 9/11/2001 and those that went to help in search and recuse of looking for remains... they are all heroes... forever more.
My sister made it home. She landed in Rochester just mere minutes between the second plane hitting Tower Two. We shall be ever grateful she was okay. My niece, her daughter, had many co-workers lost in the Towers reporting to work for the Unified Court System. Kimberly was devastated to learn of so much loss of her colleagues. Everyone was affected somehow, someway.
Truly we should never forget 9.11.2001.
— Lisa Sigona, Auburn
On the morning of September 11 I drove from my home in Westchester County New York south into New York City to pick up a colleague who is visiting from Mexico and staying at a hotel in Midtown so that we could go and visit our manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. I picked her up and we drove out of the city through the Holland tunnel. What was remarkable was that it was very quiet in the city, there was not a lot of traffic when I picked her up at 7:30 AM, knowing that it was a local election day in the city. We drove and at some point on route 76 we started to hear the news reports that something had happened and a plane crashed into the twin towers and the World trade Center and we were trying to figure out what happened. And honesty I was really disgusted at the way that Howard Stern was talking about things. What was unknown for me is that my parents were flying out of Boston that morning to go on vacation and I didn’t know if the flight that they were on was the affected flight and my coworker from Mexico Claudia had her parents worrying and worrying so much because they didn’t know if she was in the city when all this happened and if she was affected by all of it. And we couldn’t call anyone! All lines were booked!
Since all of the roads and bridges into and out of New York we’re closed my colleague and I were stranded in Pennsylvania for a few days and we made the most of it. I remember specifically going to the gas station where we both bought a toothbrush toothpaste and deodorant and we chose to stay together in one hotel room rather than in separate ones just so we could be together - it was a lot to watch the news and we needed to rely on each other for support.
— Katie MacIntyre, Auburn
I was working at the Auburn Post Office. Normally a crazy noisy place while all the mail sorting is going on. Very loud in our workroom floor with 25 different conversations going on and people talking loudly so the other person can hear them while still staying put to sort the daily mail. When that announcement came over the radio, we only had one portable radio, you could have heard a pin drop in that room. Everyone was dead silent and quietly trying to sort the mail while intently trying to hear all the updates. Big room small radio. I had family and friends working in Manhattan. We all could barely believe what was happening. I wanted to cry. It was so unbelievable. The tears were welling up in my eyes. It was difficult to keep my composure. We just couldn’t imagine our country being attacked like that. It was like the world was coming to an end. Feelings of fear came over me like a heat wave rising from my feet to the top of my head. I have never heard that room quiet like that in our busy morning mail room before that day, and I never heard it like that ever again ever since that day. It was a terrible awful day that I will never forget.
— Brenda Loerzel, Auburn
On September 11, 2001 I was employed as an investigator on the 3-11 pm shift at the Oswego State University Police Department, My two youngest daughters were watching Barney as I was having my second cup of coffee. I had the Today Show on in another room and heard the early report of a plane hitting the first tower. I assumed it was an errant Cessna. Upon watching the second tower being hit, I instantly knew we were under attack. Shortly thereafter I received a call from dispatch ordering the 3-11 shift in early as well as calling in officers on their days off. I got to the station and was told to get in uniform as I was taking a marked patrol car to guard the access of the Oswego Steam Station, which had two 700' tall smoke stacks. The Department was receiving state and federal guidance on the unknown threats that were coming in. Other officers maintained high visibility patrols including at the Onondaga County Water Authority plant which was on campus, residence halls and the Quad. Some students were crying openly as many hundreds of students were from downstate and their parents worked in the city. At dusk the Quad became filled for a candlelight vigil.
I do still remember around 5 pm the Oswego County Sheriffs dispatcher coming on the air with an alert of several phone calls coming in from Oswego and Onondaga Counties of a low flying jetliner over rt 81 headed north into the county. We were aware that air traffic was grounded. The Sheriff's Sergeant directed the dispatcher to immediately contact Hancock Airport for an update. Was the plane headed to the steam station or the nuclear reactors at Nine Mile Point? It turned out to be an Army plane headed to Fort Drum.
Driving home after midnight with absolutely no traffic was indeed very eerie, and a sign of times to come.
— John Rossi Jr., retired chief of Oswego State University Police