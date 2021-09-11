Your memories of the Sept. 11 attacks

On the morning of September 11 I drove from my home in Westchester County New York south into New York City to pick up a colleague who is visiting from Mexico and staying at a hotel in Midtown so that we could go and visit our manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. I picked her up and we drove out of the city through the Holland tunnel. What was remarkable was that it was very quiet in the city, there was not a lot of traffic when I picked her up at 7:30 AM, knowing that it was a local election day in the city. We drove and at some point on route 76 we started to hear the news reports that something had happened and a plane crashed into the twin towers and the World trade Center and we were trying to figure out what happened. And honesty I was really disgusted at the way that Howard Stern was talking about things. What was unknown for me is that my parents were flying out of Boston that morning to go on vacation and I didn’t know if the flight that they were on was the affected flight and my coworker from Mexico Claudia had her parents worrying and worrying so much because they didn’t know if she was in the city when all this happened and if she was affected by all of it. And we couldn’t call anyone! All lines were booked!