Youth suicide prevention panel being by New York state mental health nonprofit

A New York state mental health wellness group is holding a youth suicide prevention panel.

Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated toward ending stigma toward mental illness and promoting mental health wellness in the state, will have three guests for a webinar from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, according to a news release.

The webinar is intended mainly for the families and caregivers of underserved communities, the release continued, adding that it will involve sharing "resources, strategies and information to help identify and support youth who may be at risk for suicide."

The three guests are Garra Lloyd-Lester, associate director of Suicide Prevention Center New York State: Office of Mental Health; Amy Totino, assistant principal of Maple Avenue Middle School in Saratoga Springs City School District and Nichele Darby of a Suicide Prevention Center of New York taskforce focusing on developing recommendations for prevention of Black youth suicide, the news release said.

People can register online through mentalhealthednys.org/webinar-registration-youth-suicide-prevention-9-22-2021/.

