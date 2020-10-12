ZBA ruling could open door for Moravia food pantry's move into former school

A ruling by the Village of Moravia Zoning Board of Appeals on Oct. 5 could open the door for a local food pantry to move into the former Moravia High School.
The building's owner, Gary Debele, wishes to lease a space there to the Moravia Hope Pantry. He applied for a building and zoning permit in early July. But the village's code enforcement officer, J. Patrick Doyle, denied the permit later that month, saying that Debele leasing the space "is considered a business for private gain" and therefore illegal because the building is zoned residential.
The ZBA, however, ruled Doyle's denial null and void, saying that only the proposed use of the space is relevant to determining whether it should be permitted, not the fact of its leasing.
Debele's application now goes back to the village's code enforcement office. But he's confident the way has been cleared for the food pantry to move into his building, he told The Citizen Wednesday.
"It was a big relief," he said of the ZBA's ruling. "We're one step closer."
The owner of OmniTech Computing in the village, Debele bought the former Moravia High School at 48 Church St. in early 2017. It hosted its last classes in the early 1960s, and subsequently was the site of a hardware store, a snowmobile repair shop and an art center. Debele didn't have any specific designs on the property when he bought it, he said, except to put it back to use.
He encountered difficulty with that in 2018, when he asked the ZBA to review the village's determination that the property is zoned residential. Debele bought it believing it was zoned commercial given its previous uses, and the village code enforcement officer at the time told him as much. But that officer's successor, Doyle, determined it was zoned residential. The ZBA would affirm that determination, ruling that the property did not satisfy a nonconforming use clause in the village's local law, which permits any continuing lawful uses from prior to the law's passage, regardless of zoning.
It was also in the local law that Debele found a section about a "Community Center, or Adult Education and Recreation Center" being permitted in the village's residential district. On those grounds, he applied this summer for the permit to use a 1,300-square-foot space in the former school building — about 7% of it — as the new site of the Moravia Hope Pantry. Having previously donated to and fundraised for the pantry, Debele reached out to its president, Barbara Adams, about leasing the space. It includes a loading dock, he noted, a valuable feature for the nonprofit.
The pantry's longtime space at 66 Aurora St. was about 450 square feet, so it'll have three times as much room in the former school building. About $12,500 went into refinishing the new space.
But the bigger square footage isn't the only draw: 66 Aurora St. was sold this year, basically evicting the pantry. Adams told The Citizen it's operating out of the Moravia Volunteer Fire Co. at 38 Keller Ave. until Saturday, Nov. 7, when it will move to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 14 Church St. The pantry is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
"We're feeling a bit like vagabonds," Adams said. "Someone the other day said they thought we were closed."
So the former school building wouldn't just offer the pantry a bigger, more permanent home, Adams said. It would make the pantry a more reliable source of support for the 50 or so families in the Moravia Central School District it serves each day it's open. The pantry also offers a backpack program that provides weekend food to about 100 local schoolchildren who may not have that at home.
And that support has rarely been as important as it's been during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams continued. But she's thankful for the help the pantry has received from the Moravia community.
"The community has been so generous with money and food. They really have been incredible," she said. "Sometimes we just look at the mail in amazement."
Debele said he has yet to make plans for any tenants after the pantry, as he's taking the process permit by permit. But last week's ruling has strengthened his resolve to see that process through.
"The overwhelming message I've gotten is that the community wants this to be a functional asset again," he said of the building. "I'm just trying to find a way to make that a reality."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
