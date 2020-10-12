ZBA ruling could open door for Moravia food pantry's move into former school

The pantry's longtime space at 66 Aurora St. was about 450 square feet, so it'll have three times as much room in the former school building. About $12,500 went into refinishing the new space.

But the bigger square footage isn't the only draw: 66 Aurora St. was sold this year, basically evicting the pantry. Adams told The Citizen it's operating out of the Moravia Volunteer Fire Co. at 38 Keller Ave. until Saturday, Nov. 7, when it will move to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 14 Church St. The pantry is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.

"We're feeling a bit like vagabonds," Adams said. "Someone the other day said they thought we were closed."

So the former school building wouldn't just offer the pantry a bigger, more permanent home, Adams said. It would make the pantry a more reliable source of support for the 50 or so families in the Moravia Central School District it serves each day it's open. The pantry also offers a backpack program that provides weekend food to about 100 local schoolchildren who may not have that at home.

And that support has rarely been as important as it's been during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams continued. But she's thankful for the help the pantry has received from the Moravia community.