It takes money to run for office. We see the damage that the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, which allowed corporations and wealthy individuals to unleash unlimited amounts of cash in elections, has had on our democracy. And while we work to overturn Citizens United, it is going to take everything we have to make elected officials more accountable to their constituents. Public campaign financing is an amazing way to start.

Luckily, here in New York, we have the state Public Campaign Finance Program, which started in November 2022. Yet in order for it to work, it needs to be funded, and unfortunately, funding for the program has been delayed – possibly until 2024. But right now is precisely when we need it, as we enter the next election cycle. Governor Kathy Hochul must immediately commit to fully fund it in order to enable candidates to qualify for public matching funds – so they can focus on the needs of constituents, not wealthy donors from elsewhere.

The program provides candidates running for statewide or state legislative office the ability to qualify for public matching funds based on small donations ($5-$250) from residents in their district. This opens up the option for new diverse candidates to run for office, giving power back to the people.

I know first hand how important this program is: I ran for office in 2019 with a team of candidates. We worked together on a platform and fundraised together. Without this team, I would not have run for office or been elected.

To ask friends and family for money is awkward and especially hard for me as an introvert, a mom of three, the daughter of a dairy farmer, and a freelancer. But we need more introverts, moms, and everyday people to run for office. This program will enable all kinds of people to run. It is not easy to find candidates, but with this comprehensive program, we will have so much more say — not just with our vote, but with funding.

According to The Brennan Center, public financing is “the most powerful response to the last decade’s explosion of big money in politics” because it broadens the diversity of candidates and fuels people-powered campaigns. For example, thanks to New York City’s public financing program, women increased their representation on the city council from 27 percent to 61 percent, and women of color more than doubled their council seats.

It is critical we fully fund this program to give it the best chance of success to build a healthier Democracy in New York. The Governor and the state assembly must act swiftly to enact this common sense program that would make elected officials more accountable to their constituents, not big money donors.