Guest column: Residents of Aurora need safe, affordable water

The Village of Aurora and virtually all of our local communities face issues with aging infrastructure. This has been compounded in the Village of Aurora because it relies on an aging water treatment plant owned and operated by Wells College. For several years now, a cloud of uncertainty has hung over the future of this nearly 100+ year old plant.

Recently, we participated in a meeting with various government agencies, stakeholders and other elected officials regarding the Village of Aurora’s current water infrastructure dilemma as well as future water plans. This was an important opportunity for everyone to come together and explore what needs to be done to ensure access to safe and affordable water now and in the future. It is also an opportunity to explore bringing water to surrounding communities and towns outside of the Village of Aurora, helping to attract jobs and new opportunities that will benefit the entire county.

This is not a new issue, but for the first time, we were able to bring all of the key decisionmakers to the table, including Cayuga County. This is key because no major improvements can be made without Cayuga County’s involvement.