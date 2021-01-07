Hammond: Cuomo administration too secretive on vaccine review

On Dec. 22, the Empire Center requested records of the task force's activities, including:

The date, time and attendance for each task force meeting,

Minutes, recordings or transcripts of the proceedings,

Studies, research reports and data provided to task force members, and

Guidelines, instructions or recommendations to the task force from state officials.

In its emailed reply – delivered at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve – the governor's office estimated it would need almost seven weeks to comply: "We are conducting a search for records that respond to your requests and will review them for applicable exemptions under FOIL. We will provide you with a status update on or before February 16, 2021."

When FOIL requests cannot be fulfilled within 20 business days, the law requires agencies to set a "date certain" when the records will be provided. However, state agencies typically give only an approximate completion date, and often extend that date repeatedly over a period of months before completing a request.

The lack of public information about Cuomo's vaccine review stands in contrast to the far more transparent federal process.